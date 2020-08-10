Sunny, a little warmer

Local Forecast

-GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

High pressure continues to dominate our weather picture, so we can plan on another sunny, warm day. Highs will be around 90 degrees and NW breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Breezes will pick up a bit in the late afternoon, but become light and variable through the night. Skies will stay clear tonight and lows will range from the low 40's to mid 50's.

A fire weather watch will be in place for Central Oregon from 2 p.m. through 10 p.m. Tuesday. No open burning is permitted at this time. Any fires that start will burn quickly because of dry fuel and travel rapidly with gusty winds. If you spot any smoke, please note its location and report it to authorities immediately.

Temperatures will cool a bit through the middle of the week. A few clouds will build in Wednesday, but no showers are expected. We will end the work week under sunny skies, with highs in the mid 80's. The weekend ahead looks to be sunny, with highs in the low to mid 90's.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!