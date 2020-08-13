Cool Again Today

Local Forecast

Despite plenty of sunshine today we will still see highs a little below average because of a flow of cool air out of the NW. We may see a spotty cloud here and there with highs in the low 80's. NW breezes will stay gentle at 5-10 mph. Those breezes will turn SW after midnight. Skies will stay clear tonight and overnight lows will range from the mid 30's to the mid 40's.

The flow around high pressure well to our south will be augmented by the flow around a low-pressure center to our SW. The resulting southerly flow will be accompanied by sunny skies and the result will be a warming trend for the state of Oregon. That will put us in the mid to upper 80's Friday, the mid 90's Saturday and the upper 90's Sunday. A little moisture will push in over these hot temperatures Sunday and that will deliver a 20% chance of scattered, pop-up thunderstorms Sunday evening. This will turn to partly cloudy skies after midnight and mostly sunny on Monday. Sunny, hot conditions will stay with us through Tuesday. By Wednesday we will cool to the upper 80's.

