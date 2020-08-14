Warmer Today; Hotter Weekend Ahead

Local Forecast

A strong ridge of high pressure that is actually centered over the SW United States will allow for sunny skies and a very warm southerly flow of air. Our highs today will be in the mid to upper 80's and northerly breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Our skies will stay clear tonight and lows will be scattered throughout the 40's. Gentle breezes will turn southerly after midnight.

That high pressure center will make its way in our direction over the next few days and that will spawn hotter days ahead. Highs will be in the mid 90's Saturday. Sunday will be the hottest day with highs reaching the low triple digits for many. Some moisture moving in over those hot temperatures will give us a 20% chance of scattered, pop-up thunderstorms beginning as early as noon. That chance of thunderstorms will stay with us into Sunday evening then leave us under mostly cloudy skies Sunday night. We will start the new work week under mostly sunny skies with highs expected in the mid 90's Monday and Tuesday. Sunny skies with highs around 90 with carry us through the middle of the week.

