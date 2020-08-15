Fire weather watch begins Sunday

Local Forecast

One day after the Juniper Ridge Fire burned north of Bend, all of Central Oregon enters a Fire Weather Watch.

It begins Sunday at 1 p.m. and lasts until 11 p.m.

The reason that will go into effect is due to a combination of weather conditions that could lead to fire danger.

Temperatures could hit the 100's on Sunday, southerly wind gusts could reach close to 30 mph, and there's a 30% chance of thunderstorms being added to the mix during that time frame.

Monday may bring more thunderstorms, but our chance dips to around 20%.

We also expect to stay in the 90s through Wednesday, before dipping closer to average temperatures to finish out the week and into the weekend.