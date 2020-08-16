Thunderstorms strike across Central Oregon

Local Forecast

As we expected, around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, the thunderstorms arrived, bringing along with them severe winds across the High Desert.

Those strong gusts have led to fallen trees in many different areas, including Redmond, Bend and in Crook County.

Southwesterly wind gusts have been peaking around 25 mph Sunday, and should stay fairly strong until the midnight hour.

Hot temperatures and strong winds are also contributing factors to our upgrade from a Fire Weather Watch to a Fire Weather Warning in Central Oregon. That warning lasts until Tuesday at 11 p.m. for most of us, but expires Sunday at 11 p.m. in Sisters.

In fact, dozens of smoke checks have been reported Sunday.

Redmond, Bend, Madras and Prineville are also under a Heat Advisory until Tuesday at 9 p.m.

We could see more thunderstorms on Monday, but it's only a 20% chance at the moment.

Tuesday will be cloudy and hot, with temperatures still in the low to mid-90s.

We expect to clear up on Wednesday, with temperatures still in the low 90s, but then we will drop down closer to our seasonal average to finish out the rest of the week and through the weekend.