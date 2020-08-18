Hot; possible T-storms

Local Forecast

-GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Another hot day, with a chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms is on tap for Central Oregon. Look for thickening clouds and highs in the low to mid 90's. Winds will be variable at 5-15 mph. A red flag (fire weather) warning will remain in place until 11:00 pm. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Lows will range from the mid 40's to mid 50's and winds will become westerly at 5-10 mph.

Sunny to mostly sunny skies will carry us through the end of the work week. We will also see a modest cooldown that will have us in the mid 80's by Friday. We will see sunny skies through the weekend, and highs will be back into the low 90's by Sunday.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!