Diminishing Chance of Storms

While we are looking at a very slight chance of some scattered showers and/or thunderstorms this morning, storm activity will weaken quickly through the morning and we will be left with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid 80's and a smoky haze, thick in some areas, will stay with us much of the day. A Red Flag (Fire Weather) Warning will stay in place until 11:00 pm today. NW winds will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Mostly clear and hazy tonight with lows in the 40's.

Skies will clear for the rest of the week, but that smoky haze will linger as long as wildfires continue burn. Pleasant temperatures will stay with us through the week and into the weekend. Expect to see sunny, but cooler conditions beginning Sunday.

