Air Quality Alert extended

Local Forecast

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

The Air Quality Alert that's been in effect since last Friday has been extended once again. Now it is set to expire Thursday night at 11 p.m.

Hazy skies are expected to last even longer, however. The smoke forecast says we should be in the moderate to dense range for smoke levels through at least Friday.

Then on Saturday, a Fire Weather Watch has been put into effect from 2 p.m. until 11 p.m., covering all of Crook County, as well as the eastern parts of Jefferson and Deschutes counties.

We are set to cool down after that, dropping into the mid-70s Sunday and Monday. Monday morning also brings about a 20% chance at seeing some showers on the High Desert.