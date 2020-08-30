Major warmup on the horizon

Local Forecast

Happy Sunday evening, Central Oregon!

After topping out in the 90s for some of us on Saturday, we are well below average for your Sunday. Forecast highs were mainly in the 70s on the High Desert.

While forecast lows for Sunday will be on the warmer side of average by a few degrees, Monday looks like it will be another day in the 70s across the board.

We should be waking up to partly cloudy skies during the early parts of the day Monday, but then it should clear up for the rest of the day and through the extended forecast.

With those clear skies come much warmer temperatures.

We jump from the 70s on Monday into the 90s on Tuesday, putting us above average by about 10 degrees.

Then we will likely stay in the 90s through Saturday, before dipping a bit into the high 80s next Sunday.