Another hot day on the way

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

We are expecting another very hot day on the High Desert, with forecast highs scattered in the low to high 90s across the board. That puts us well above our seasonal average of 81 degrees.

The same goes for our forecast lows, with expected temperatures to be about 13 degrees above our average of 42 degrees.

Northerly winds will be calm for the most part on Thursday, mainly staying in the single digits.

Wind speeds should really pick up Friday evening, with some gusts possibly reaching 25 mph.

As far as our smoke levels are concerned, we should see a haze to begin the day Thursday, but those conditions grow more favorable as the day rolls on.

Friday will be the hottest day of our extended forecast. Temperatures will be in the high 90s, putting us only a couple degrees away from our record high of 100 degrees.

We should stay in the 90s through the weekend before dropping into the 80s on Labor Day.