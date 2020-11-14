Winter Weather Advisory to expire early Sunday

Local Forecast

Happy Saturday evening, Central Oregon!

The Winter Weather Advisory in the Cascades, as well as in La Pine, Sunriver and Sisters remains in effect until Sunday at 4 a.m.

However, we are only expecting to see snow along the Cascades in that timeframe, as the snow level drops to 4600 at the lowest, and all three of those cities in town in Central Oregon are below that mark.

With that being said, we should continue to see rain the rest of Saturday evening and into the early hours of Sunday.

For the most part, though, Sunday will be dry with cloudy skies. The chance for rain returns late at night around 11 p.m., and sticks with us through about 10 a.m. Monday morning.

Our next chance for snow in town in Central Oregon returns Wednesday, when snow is likely in La Pine and Sunriver, and could stick there through Thursday night.

As for the rest of us, there's a chance for snow Wednesday night and Thursday morning.