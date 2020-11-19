Clearing, but staying chilly

Local Forecast

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

An exiting system will give us a chance of some morning mixed showers and then leave us under clearing skies. It will also leave us with some chilly air, as our daytime highs only reach the low to mid 40's. Winds will turn westerly and pick up to 10-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight, and that will help our lows to drop to the mid-teens to low 20's. Winds will calm overnight.

Skies will stay clear going into the weekend, and a very modest warming trend will take us to highs nearing our average of 48 degrees. Skies will turn partly cloudy Saturday night and mostly cloudy Sunday. This will bring a chance of some scattered snow showers Sunday night. And that will lead us to a chance of mixed showers staying with us right through the middle of next week.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!