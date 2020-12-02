Sunny, but chilly

Local Forecast

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

High pressure and a cold air flow will keep us sunny and chilly today. Highs will be in the upper 30's to low 40',s and what little breeze we do see will be gentle out of the SE at 5-10 mph. Skies will stay clear tonight, and that will help our lows drop to the mid-teens to low 20's. We will also have a possibility of more frost and some patchy freezing fog.

What few clouds we see through the end of the work week will pose no threat of any showers. A little warming trend will have us in the upper 40's to low 50's under mostly sunny skies this weekend. Partly cloudy skies, highs in the low 50's and light winds will carry us into the new work week.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!