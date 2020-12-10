Chances for snow return Thursday
Happy Thursday evening, Central Oregon!
All of us have about a 20%-30% chance at seeing snow on the High Desert through about 11 p.m., with lingering snow showers possible in La Pine and Sunriver until 1 a.m.
People in Bend, La Pine, Sunriver and Sisters have a slight chance at waking up to snow as well before 10 a.m.
Then the showers take a small break through the afternoon, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies.
However, around 5 p.m. Friday, snow is likely across the High Desert, except in Redmond.
We could receive rain and snow early Saturday as well, but then similar to Friday, there's a break in the precipitation until the evening.
Then, there's a chance for rain and snow every day from Saturday evening through next Thursday.
