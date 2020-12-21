Local Forecast

The rapid advance of the next system will cause clouds to increase and deliver some late day showers to Central Oregon. Highs for the first day of winter will actually be quite mild, in the mid 50's, and SW winds will ramp up to 10-20 mph; gusting to 30-35 mph. Mixed showers are likely tonight as lows drop into the 20's. Winds will turn NW at 15-20 mph; gusting to 30-35 mph.

Overall, this promises to be a pretty fair week for the first full week of winter. We will see plenty of sunshine through the middle of the week with highs in the low 40's. There is a slight chance of some mixed showers across the region Christmas Eve and that means a slight chance of a dusting of snow Christmas morning. That will be followed by a weekend in the low to mid 40's under partly cloudy skies.

