Rain and snow expected on Christmas

Local Forecast

Merry Christmas Eve, Central Oregon!

Santa is seeing some cloudy skies in our area on Thursday, but will finish dropping off gifts before a new storm system hits us in town and along the Cascades.

That system could bring 8 inches of new snow at Mt. Bachelor by early Friday evening, with 17 inches of snow possibly on the way by Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, in town, everyone is expected to see snow flurries in the morning, joined by rain in the afternoon, expect for those of you who live in Redmond and Prineville -- where only rain is likely on Christmas Day.

While snow is likely for all other areas, it won't be enough to truly define it as a "White Christmas." That would mean there's at least an inch of new snow on the ground, which won't be the case.

Chances for rain and snow stick with us in town Saturday, before this system moves out of the region by the late afternoon.