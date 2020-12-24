White Christmas?

Local Forecast

Clear skies this morning will see clouds invade through the afternoon. We will stay dry for the time being. Today's highs will be in the low to mid 40's and SE breezes will pick up to 5-15 mph; gusting a bit higher in some areas. We will be under mostly cloudy skies tonight, but no precipitation is expected until tomorrow. Lows will be scattered through the 20's with SE breezes at 5-10 mph.

The advance of the next system will make for a stormy day Friday, Christmas Day. Rain during the day will turn to snow overnight as lows dip to freezing and a bit below. This will be good news for the resorts as Mt. Bachelor could receive another foot of fresh snow. This will also make it more difficult to travel over the mountains. Serious winter driving conditions could be faced on all of the passes Friday and Saturday. Skies will be clearer and temperatures cooler coming out of the weekend.

