Breezy, rainy conditions ahead

Local Forecast

Happy New Year, Central Oregon!

We start 2021 with cloudy skies and breezy conditions. Our sustained wind speeds will be between 10 to 20 mph for the most part, and will grow increasingly strong as we move through the weekend. Some wind gusts could get around 35 mph on Saturday.

We are going to stay dry on Friday until about 4 or 5 p.m. That's when another storm system hits us on the High Desert.

That new system will mainly bring rain, but the higher elevations could see snow as well.

We have chances for rain that stick with us all weekend and into the beginning of next week.

Chances for snow could return late Monday.