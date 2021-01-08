Snowy, Slick Start

Local Forecast

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Snow showers began about 3:00 am today and will likely turn to rain showers as our daytime highs rise into the upper 30's to low 40's. Westerly and SW winds will stay pretty gentle at 5-10 mph. Showers will taper off this evening and skies will become partly cloudy to mostly clear tonight. Lows will dip into the low 20's; pretty average for this time of year. Winds will calm in the evening and stay calm overnight.

The passage of the cold front bringing us a somewhat stormy Friday will leave us with a fair weekend ahead. This system, by the way, will drop 4-8" of fresh snow on Mt. Bachelor and leave the mountain with a great weekend, as well. Our skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy Saturday and Sunday. Highs will reach the low to mid 40's. Monday promises to be pretty fair, but the clouds will thicken by the end of the day and deliver a chance of scattered showers Monday night. A warming trend will have us in the low 50's by Thursday. A chance of showers will stay with us through Wednesday, then we can expect mostly sunny skies Thursday.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!