Rain and warm temps coming soon

Local Forecast

Happy Sunday, Central Oregon!

We had a beautiful and calm finish to our weekend today, but the sunny skies are about to give way to rain -- and lots of it.

It's going to start on Monday, when the first system moves on shore. It won't quite make it into Central Oregon, but areas west of Sisters might see some wintry mix around noon.

Then another system will approach off the Pacific, and because it's been so warm recently will bring even much of the Cascades some rainfall, starting late Monday and through Tuesday.

The rain won't let up until late Wednesday, but on Wednesday, at some of the higher elevations, we could see the precipitation turn to snow or a wintry mix.

We've been sitting in the middle 40s for much of Central Oregon for the past week or so, and Tuesday we're actually going to see highs around the region start climbing into the 50s. We don't expect La Pine, Sunriver and Sisters to quite get that warm, but upper 40s seems likely even there.

We should see the temperatures remain on the higher side (that's 10-15 degrees above average for this time of year) through the end of the week.

