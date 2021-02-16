A brief break from precipitation

Local Forecast

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

Low dip into the 20s Tuesday night as we begin a short break in the winter weather. With mostly sunny skies, Wednesday will be on the chilly side, with highs in the upper 30s and increasing clouds overnight.

Starting Thursday morning, and through the rest of the week, we see a chance of mixed, scattered and isolated showers. Temperatures will warm to the upper 40s to low 50s by Monday.

