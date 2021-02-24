More winter coming

Local Forecast

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Today looks to be the proverbial "calm before the storm." Under mostly sunny skies our highs today will be in the low to mid 40's. Winds have a light a variable quality this morning, and likely they will stay that way through the day. The cloud cover will thicken tonight as lows dip into the 20's. Breezes will turn SE at 5-10 mph and get a little gusty by morning. Scattered snow showers are possible by morning.

A winter storm watch will go in place at 4 am Wednesday and stay in place until 4 am Friday for those at upper elevations and closest to the eastern slope of the Cascades. Upper elevations could see 3-5" of fresh snow by Saturday morning. Highs across the region will be in the mid 30's to low 40's, so mixed showers are a possibility for many. This system will break up Saturday morning. Despite a slight chance of some scattered showers Sunday night, we will see a clearing and warming trend that will have us under mostly sunny skies with highs around 50 degrees going into next week.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!