A couple more fair days

Much like Tuesday, we may see a thin cloud or two, but for the most part clear, sunny skies will prevail. Highs will reach the mid 50's to around 60 degrees. Gentle breezes at 5-10 mph will be coming out of the south. Tonight's lows will dip to freezing and a bit below. Breezes will turn light out of the SE under mostly clear skies.

Temperatures in the low 60's will stay with us through Friday. We are expecting a gradual increase in the cloud cover through Thursday night, but no showers until Friday, even then it will only be a slight chance in the afternoon. A chance of mixed showers will extend into Friday night to Saturday morning. This will also mark the beginning of a cooldown that will have us in the mid to upper 40's through the rest of the weekend and into next week. A slight chance of scattered showers will carry us through the middle of next week.

