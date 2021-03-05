Wind & rain build in

Local Forecast

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Storm activity that has pressed into the coast and Valley will thicken our clouds throughout the day. Highs will range from the mid 50's to around 60 degrees. Southerly and SW winds will ramp up to 15-25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. As tonight's lows dip to freezing and a little below, we can expect a 50% chance of mixed showers. Winds will turn SW at 5-15 mph.

While the snow showers will break up Saturday morning, we do have an excellent chance of waking up to slick roads. We will get some partial clearing that will stay with us through the weekend, but we will also see cooler temperatures. Partly cloudy skies will be accompanied by daytime highs in the mid 40's. We do have a slight chance of some scattered mixed showers Tuesday. That will be followed by mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, with highs in the mid to upper 40's through the middle of next week.

In the NewscChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!