Chances for rain and snow to start the week

Local Forecast

Happy Sunday Central Oregon!

Tough to tell, but we actually had the remnants of weather system pass through the area today, but without much precipitation.

The mountains got some snow this morning, but most other spots stayed dry.

That could change tonight as we expect this system to rebound and head back our way, giving us a chance for snow.

We're going to enter a pattern over the next three days where we see three different weather systems push each other out of our area.

Most parts of Central Oregon should see about a 20 percent chance between now and Wednesday for snow and wintry mix. That could rise as high as 30 percent at times for La Pine and Sunriver, and 40 percent for Sisters.

The strongest system will likely be the one on Tuesday as that one could bring wind gusts around 20 mph in Redmond.

Things will calm down on Thursday and return to near average temperatures.

We are forecasted to climb back near the 60s again on Friday and Saturday.

