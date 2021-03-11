A couple fair days ahead

Local Forecast

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

A major storm system tracking to the SE will take a lot of our clouds with it. We will be left with mostly sunny skies and cool daytime highs, topping out in the mid 40's. Northerly breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight and we will see some cold overnight lows. With light southerly breezes, our lows will be dropping into the teens.

With plenty of sunshine, our highs will be reaching near 60 degrees by Saturday. A very weak and brief system will push through Sunday and taper off Monday. It will bring a slight chance of some scattered showers and cooler temperatures. Highs will return to the mid 50's by Wednesday.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!