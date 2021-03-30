Warming trend starts today

Local Forecast

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING EVERYONE...

As cold, wet weather moves off to the SE and high pressure begins to gain some strength, we will see clear skies and the start of a warming trend that will bring very pleasant conditions. With plenty of sunshine, highs will reach the mid 50's, pretty average for this time of year. Northerly breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph, becoming light and variable this evening. Clear tonight, with lows in the upper teens to low 20's.

The trend will continue until we reach the low 70's Thursday. A very modest system will roll through the region Sunday. We will see highs in the mid 50's, with an ever so slight chance of isolated showers. This breaks quickly, and we go into next week seeing sunshine and warming temperatures once again.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!