Another warm, clear day ahead

Local Forecast

Happy Wednesday evening, Central Oregon!

This was our warmest day of the year so far, with temperatures topping out in the low 70s in Redmond, Bend and Prineville.

In fact, with a high of 73 degrees in Redmond, we were one degree shy of tying a record high of 74 for Wednesday, which we set back in 2008.

Temperatures overall were about 15 degrees above average for this time of the year.

Thursday will bring much of the same, with temperatures once again in the low 70s for part of the region, and low to high 60s for the rest of us.

Breezy conditions will be back on Thursday, with sustained winds bewtween 9-16 mph our the west/southwest, and gusts possibly reaching 25 mph.

Clouds will come back into the region this weekend, and then we have another slight chance for showers to begin next week, from Sunday night through Wednesday.

La Pine, Sunriver and Sisters may even see some snow in that window.