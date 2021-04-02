Nice Easter Weekend

Local Forecast

We have another beautiful day on tap for Central Oregon today. We may see a cloud or two, but there will be no threat of showers. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60's and SW winds will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Skies will become partly cloudy tonight, but again, no chance of showers. Overnight lows will be in the 30's and any breezes in the evening will calm after midnight.

Warm temperatures and a variable cloud cover will carry us through the weekend. Sunday night we will see a slight chance of some isolated showers across the region, but this will weak and brief. Monday will be left cooler, but under mostly sunny skies. Sunny to mostly sunny skies will carry us through the middle of the weak with average or slightly warmer temperatures. A slight chance of isolated showers will appear Thursday.

