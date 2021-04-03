Cooling trend starts today

Local Forecast

Happy Saturday Central Oregon!

Another above average day with some sunshine and highs in the upper 60s.

However, just like last week, our week will start off with a break in the streak of above average temperatures.

Easter Sunday is looking to feature more sunshine than today, but it also looks like our temperatures will only top out in the lower 60s. We also should expect a slightly stiffer breeze.

There is going to be a weak front passing through the area tomorrow evening, and while the chance for any rain or snow is looking slim, it will kick the winds up and drop the temperatures down.

By Monday morning, highs will actually be below average, in the lower to mid-50s.

But warmer conditions return again on Tuesday, but this time, we start another cooling trend that brings us all the way down to the upper-40s and lower-50s by the weekend.

Late in the week is also our next significant chance for snow or rain.

