Sunny, warm & breezy

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

A fairly weak system lingering overhead has turned our skies mostly cloudy this morning and brought rain showers to our south. That will break up and give us some clearing through the day. Highs will be in the low 60's and northerly winds will pick up to a gusty 5-15 mph. Skies will stay clear tonight. Lows will be in the mid 20's to low 30's. Winds will turn light and variable after midnight.

Temperatures will warm into the upper 60's under mostly sunny skies by Friday. Clouds will thicken Friday night and deliver a chance of rain showers. We will see a 40% chance of rain across the High Desert Saturday with more rain likely Sunday. Highs will be cooling into the mid to upper 50's and a chance of showers will carry us into next week.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!