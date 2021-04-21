A few more fair days

Local Forecast

Just enough high pressure will linger over the Pacific NW to give us a sunny, warm day here in Central Oregon. Highs will be in the mid 60's and northerly breezes will be quite gentle at 5-10 mph. A few clouds will invade tonight, but we will stay mostly clear. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 30's.

With a few thin clouds Thursday and mostly sunny skies Friday, we are expecting to stay quite pleasant with highs in the mid 60's. The next system will move in quickly Friday night and deliver a chance of showers by Saturday morning. Mixed showers and cooler temperatures are expected all weekend. A chance of scattered showers will stay with us into next week.

