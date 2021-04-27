Warm-up starts today

Local Forecast

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

With high pressure gaining strength over the West Coast, today will mark the beginning of a warming trend that will take us well above average as we go through the middle of the week. Under sunny skies, today's highs will be in the low 60's. If you feel any breeze at all, it will be light out of the NW. Skies become partly cloudy tonight, with lows in the upper 20's to mid 30's.

We will see a variable cloud cover through the rest of the work week. Temperatures will rise into the low 70's Wednesday and low 80's Thursday. Skies will be mostly sunny for the weekend, with pretty normal daytime highs in the low 60's.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!