Dry start to the week

Local Forecast

Happy Sunday Central Oregon!

The chance for rain has come and gone for now.

Today's gusty winds will start to die down as we get into the later evening hours. We should start to see our temperatures this evening drop down below freezing as well as we begin to feel the effects of a week cold front coming in.

While this front has a chance to bring us some rain, it's unlikely it will make it past the crest of the Cascades, but I won't rule out a quick stray shower in the part of the region to the north of Redmond.

We will begin this week on a warming trend, with highs reaching the mid 60s tomorrow and pushing all the way near 80 by Wednesday.

Although the warm-up will be short lived as we're expecting a new weather system Thursday afternoon that could give us a chance for rain all the way through the weekend and drop our temperatures back down into the mid 50s.

