Above average temperatures and then a chance for snow…

Local Forecast

Good Wednesday morning Central Oregon!

It will be our second day of the year in the 80s. Warm Springs will see the highest temperature at 85 degrees followed by Redmond at 84 and Bend at 81.

We can expect sunny conditions throughout the day with minor cloud coverage and calm winds. Redmond is the only Central Oregon city that could see wind gusts up to 20 mph.

The next 48 hours though will be a different story though as chances for rain and snow enter the tri-county area. Most of us can expect chances for rain late Thursday night and early Friday while La Pine, Sisters and Sunriver can expect chances for snow.