Cool, Breezy and Rainy

A small, but potent system developing off the Washington coast will thicken our clouds today and deliver some afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be in the low to mid 60's and westerly winds will pick up to 5-15 mph with gusts to 20 mph. Rain showers are likely tonight and they will taper off slightly by morning. Lows will be in the mid 30's to low 40's. Winds will become light and variable this evening and remain there through the night.

Tuesday's winds will get gusty again about mid-day, but the rain showers will weaken. Skies will become partly cloudy with highs around 60. Mostly clear and cooler Tuesday night with lows in the low to mid 30's. We may see a few thin clouds Wednesday as highs reach the low 70's. After a brief and weak bought of showers late Thursday and into Thursday night, our skies will clear. We will see plenty of sunshine this weekend with highs in the low to mid 70's

