Breezy, drizzly, chilly

Local Forecast

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

The tail end of a system making its way across the region will leave us with a chilly, breezy and drizzly Tuesday. Scattered rain showers are possible right through the dinner hour. Highs today will only reach the mid 50's to around 60 degrees. NW winds will pick up to 10-15 mph, with gusts a bit higher. Breezes become light and variable this evening as skies clear. Lows dip to freezing and a bit below.

Today looks to be about the coldest day of the week. We will see a slight chance of some isolated showers Thursday, but overall there will be some improvements in our conditions through the end of the work week. This Memorial Day weekend promises to deliver some of the warmest temperatures we have seen so far this year. With plenty of sunshine, we will warm into the low 80's Sunday and mid 80's Monday.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!