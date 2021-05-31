Sunny & Warm Memorial Day

Local Forecast

While we may see a few thin clouds today, high pressure gaining some strength to our south will deliver a lot of sunshine and warm air to our region. Highs will be in the mid 80's and northerly breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Those gentle breezes will turn light and variable tonight. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40's under mostly clear skies.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be our hottest days this week as thermometers hit the low to mid 90's. We will see a slight chance of a pop-up thunderstorm here and there Wednesday evening. Sunny skies and a cooling trend will carry us into next weekend when we will see highs in the upper 60's.

