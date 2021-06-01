Sunny, hot & dry today

Local Forecast

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING EVERYONE...

As high pressure strengthens its grip on the West Coast, we will see hot temperatures staying with us for the next two to three days. Today's highs will reach the low to mid 90's and northerly breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Those gentle breezes will turn light and variable after midnight. Skies will clear this evening, and we can expect another warm night with lows in the 50's.

With highs rising to the mid to upper 90's Wednesday, we will see a slight chance of pop-up thunderstorms scattered across the region later in the day. We will stay warm and sunny Thursday. Friday will mark the beginning of a cooling trend. The weekend ahead looks to be a bit on the cool side. Skies will be mostly sunny, with highs in the low to mid 70's Saturday and mid 60's Sunday.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!