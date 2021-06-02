HOT! Chance of PM thunderstorms

Local Forecast

A powerful ridge of high pressure has parked over the western United States and will likely deliver record high temperatures to many today. Central Oregon will see highs in the mid 90's and with a little moisture moving in over those warm temperatures, a slight chance of some scattered thunderstorms. NW breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Look for clearing tonight with lows in the 50's.

That ridge of high pressure will make its way eastward over the next couple of days, so we can expect only a modest amount of cooling through the end of the work week. Look for average daytime highs Saturday with highs dipping below average Sunday. Skies will stay mostly sunny going into next week, but highs will only reach the mid to upper 60's. Lows will be dipping into the 30's, so you might consider protecting sensitive plants and animals.

