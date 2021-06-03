Warm…Not Hot

Local Forecast

Despite staying quite warm today, we will also feel the initial effects of an advancing cold front. With a few thin clouds, today's highs will top out in the mid to upper 80's -- still well above average, but 10+ degrees cooler than yesterday. Storm activity moves to the east. NW winds pick up to 5-15 mph, with gusts a bit higher. It stays mostly clear tonight, with lows in the low 40's to low 50's and light and variable winds.

Skies will stay sunny for the next few days, but the cool-down will continue. Look for the low 80's Friday, with highs dipping to around 70 for the weekend. Skies will be mostly sunny going into next week, with highs in the mid 60's to low 70's.

