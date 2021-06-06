Cloudier, chances for rain this week

Local Forecast

Happy Sunday Central Oregon!

Some more clouds and cooler temperatures today will be the norm this week. Our highs are not expected to break past 70 until Friday in Redmond and much of Southern Deschutes County,

In addition to cooler temperatures that will hover in the low 60s to start the week, we're also expecting some rain, especially between Monday night through Wednesday night.

Some spots closer to the Cascades could see rain as early as Monday night, but it looks like the biggest chance is 40 percent chance for rain on Wednesday.

We do start a small warm-up once the first chance for rain moves on, with highs expected to reach the mid 70s once again for the weekend. Although there are chances again for rain for this weekend as well.