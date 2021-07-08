Warming Up!

Local Forecast

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING EVERYONE...

A high pressure center well to our se will be responsible for delivering more hot dry weather to Central Oregon. With plenty of sunshine look for highs in the upper 80's to low 90's today. Light morning breezes will turn NW at 5-10 mph this afternoon. After a fairly gusty evening, winds will become light and variable tonight. Skies will stay clear and lows will be in the 40's.

Sunny, hot and dry conditions will stay with us through the weekend into next week. Highs will be in the mid 90's and lows will be in the 50's.

In the NewsChannel 21 Weather Center, I'm Bob Shaw...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!