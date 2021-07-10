Local Forecast

Happy Saturday Central Oregon!

The heat continues here in Central Oregon with no signs of letting up.

While it doesn't look like Redmond will set any records over the next week, we will see high temperatures in the 90s until Thursday.

We also will see the smoke from some of the fires to the south continue to linger. The model is showing some smoke build around the Deschutes/Lane County line over Saturday evening and Sunday morning.

It does not look like we will be seeing any rain or clouds over the next few days. Winds will continue to be on the stronger side with gusts around 20 mph.

