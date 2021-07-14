Sunny, hot, smoky haze

Local Forecast

We can brace for another sunny, hot day today with most seeing a smoky haze, as well. Highs will be in the low to mid 90's. SW winds will turn more northerly at 5-15 mph; gusting to 20-25 mph. Those winds will turn light and variable after midnight. Skies will stay clear, but hazy tonight. Lows will range from the low 40's to low 50's. A RED FLAG (FIRE WEATHER) WARNING will stay in place through Thursday at 8 pm.

The Air Quality Index reached hazardous levels in the Bend area this morning. That will likely clear a bit when those northerly winds kick up, but that occurrence will also serve to fan the flames of existing fires.

A slight change in the Pacific NW air flow pattern will allow us to get back to more normal temperatures Thursday and slightly below average Friday. Hazy conditions will stay with us. The cool down won't last long. We will see warmer temperatures return Saturday and they will stay with us well into next week.

