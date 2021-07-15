Cooler; breezy; smoky haze

Local Forecast

A nice little shift in the air flow pattern will allow our temperatures to cool down to something a little more average for this time of year. A smoky haze will linger today, but there will be plenty of sunshine, with highs win the mid 80's. NW winds will pick up to 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20-25 mph. Mostly clear and hazy tonight. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40's for most and winds turn SW at 5-10 mph.

This smoky haze is expected to stay with us into the weekend. Apart from that, we are looking for clear, sunny skies. Average highs and lows will be with us through Saturday, but warmer temperatures will return beginning Sunday. Highs in the low 90's will last through the middle of next week.

