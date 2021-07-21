…And Cooler!

Local Forecast

The low pressure center off the British Columbia coast will bring some cooler air into the NW today. Under sunny skies we can expect highs in the low to mid 80's. NW winds will pick up to 15-20 mph this afternoon, with gust as high as 30 mph. Those winds will become light and variable tonight. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight as lows dip to the upper 30's to mid 40's.

Skies will stay sunny through the coming weekend and into next week. Highs Thursday and Friday will be at or just a bit below average. Warm temperatures are expected to return for the weekend and into next week. Look to be topping out in the low to mid 90's.

