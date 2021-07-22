Cool. Warm Up Coming.

Local Forecast

High pressure over much of the region will keep our skies clear today and a gentle northerly breeze will keep the smoky haze at bay. Under sunny skies look for highs in the low to mid 80's with a northerly breeze at 5-10 mph. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight as lows dip into the 40's. Breezes will become light and variable after midnight.

We will warm back to more average temperatures Friday and the heat will return Saturday. Highs will be in the mid 90's for the weekend. The few clouds that do begin to form early next week will not yield any showers.

