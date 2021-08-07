Clear and cooler Sunday

Local Forecast

Happy Saturday Central Oregon.

A good bit of smoke is in the air this evening as the Cascades are not visible from KTVZ Studios in Bend. The good news is we’re about to see things change for the better to start the week.

We’re going to see a strong NW wind into the night, with gusts reaching over 30 mph which should start to move much of the smoke out of our area.

Winds will be calmer on Sunday, along with cooler high temperatures in the 70s, but at least for the morning hours, it should be mostly clear thanks to the winds.

Things are going to warm up again quick with highs reaching the high 80s and low 90s by Monday. By the middle of the week we could be looking at temperatures in the triple digits once again.

