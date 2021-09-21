Sunny & warm

Local Forecast

GOOD TUESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

While we may see a few thin clouds later in the day, we will also see plenty of sunshine with highs reaching the low 80's. Gentle breezes out of the south at 5-10 mph will gust a bit higher for some. Skies will stay mostly clear tonight. Overnight lows will be in the mid 30's to mid 40's. After turning westerly for a bit this evening, winds will become light and variable.

A few clouds will move through Wednesday, but we will stay dry. From there, we are looking at clear skies during the day and mostly clear skies at night. We will also be on a bit of a temperature roller-coaster for the next several days. Cool Wednesday and Thursday. Warmer Friday and Saturday. Back to average by Monday.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!